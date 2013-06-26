NEW DELHI, June 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Rotting
corpses contaminating water sources and poor sanitation amid
devastating floods in northern India could lead to a serious
outbreak of diseases such as cholera and dysentery, aid groups
warned on Wednesday.
The floods, triggered by heavy monsoon rains more than 10
days ago, have killed at least 822 people in the Himalayan state
of Uttarakhand and forced tens of thousands from their homes.
Officials say the death toll may cross 1,000 and thousands are
still reported missing.
Authorities have so far been focusing on rescuing thousands
of pilgrims who visit the region for its sacred Hindu temples
and shrines, but aid agencies, struggling to get past roads
choked by landslides to local villagers, warned of another
disaster unfolding in form of an outbreak of diseases.
Aid workers said they were concerned that a combination of
heavy rains and corpses lying out in the open would contaminate
streams and rivers.
"We are getting reports from the field that there are
rotting bodies lying around, many of them semi-buried in soil
and rubble that came down from the mountains," said Zubin Zaman,
Humanitarian Manager for Oxfam India, which is working in
Rudraprayag, one of the worst affected districts.
"There are also carcasses of livestock in rivers and streams
and this has, of course, contaminated so many of their water
sources. But people are desperate and are being forced to
consume water they wouldn't otherwise."
Zaman said he was concerned of outbreaks of water-borne
diseases such as cholera, diarrhoea and dysentery, adding that
he had received reports that 400 people were admitted to a
medical camp in Sonprayag.
The disaster - the worst floods India has witnessed since
2008 when around 500 died in the eastern state of Bihar - has
swept away buildings, washed away farmland and destroyed major
roads and bridges.
The floods and landslides have been dubbed a "Himalayan
tsunami" by the Indian media due to the torrents of water
unleashed in the hilly region, which sent mud crashing down,
burying homes and other buildings.
Heavy rains over the last two days have hampered rescue
operations by the army and air force who have been air lifting
survivors marooned in and around the four temple towns of
Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri since June 15.
Television channels broadcast dramatic pictures of desperate
pilgrims scrambling to get aboard dozens of military helicopters
which have been ferrying people to safety. Around 96,500 people
have so far been evacuated by land and air, according to media
reports.
An air force rescue helicopter crashed on Tuesday, killing
20 people on board. The air force said the helicopter was
delivering wood for the mass cremation of bodies found in and
around the temple town of Kedarnath.
(Editing by Nick Macfie)