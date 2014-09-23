GUWAHATI, India, Sept 23 At least 22 people have
died in flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rains in
remote northeastern India, officials said on Tuesday, in the
second flood tragedy to hit the subcontinent this month.
Rescue workers said 17 people died in the mountainous state
of Meghalaya and five in Guwahati, the biggest city in the
region. Authorities have deployed hundreds of rescue workers to
the area.
Pramod Kumat Tiwari, the head of Assam's Disaster Management
Authority, said more than 50 villages were hit by flash floods
in the Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.
Earlier this month at least 460 people died in flooding in
Indian-controlled Kashmir and Pakistan.
The tea and oil rich state of Assam on Monday reported
around 108 mm rainfall. The local metrological office warned of
further "heavy to very heavy rainfall" across the region.
(Reporting by Biswajyoti Das in GUWAHATI; Editing by Jeremy
Laurence)