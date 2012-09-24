By Biswajyoti Das
GUWAHATI, India, Sept 24 Floods and landslides
caused by relentless rain in northeast India have killed at
least 33 people and displaced more than a million over the past
week, officials said on Monday.
At least 21 people were killed in landslides and another
eight were missing in the mountainous state of Sikkim, said
state government spokesman A.S. Tobgay.
In Assam, still recovering from deadly floods that hit the
tea-growing state in July, eight people were killed and 20 were
missing, police said.
Floods displaced nearly one million in that state alone, and
many were now sheltering in camps or beside roads, which tend to
be built above the land they pass through, a senior official in
Assam's disaster management authority said.
Four people were buried and killed in mudslides in the state
of Arunachal Pradesh, police said.
The military and federal disaster response teams have
launched operations to move people to higher ground by
helicopter or in rubber boats. Nearly 100 shelters have been
opened to accommodate the displaced.
In July, at least 110 people were killed and more than
400,000 people were left homeless in Assam during floods which
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said were among the worst in
recent times.
Over the past 60 years, successive governments have built
levees along most of the Brahmaputra, which is Assam's main
river and is fed by Himalayan snow melt and some of the world's
heaviest rainfall.
But experts say the embankments are not only poorly
maintained but are a discredited form of flood management.
Floods have inundated three national parks in Assam
including Kaziranga National Park, where two-thirds of the
world's Great One-horned Rhinoceroses live. Some animals have
been forced out of the park to nearby hills.
(Writing by Biswajyoti Das and Annie Banerji; Editing by
Matthias Williams and Robert Birsel)