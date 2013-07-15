(Refiles to fix typo in name of pilgrim town Badrinath in
NEW DELHI, July 15 India officially declared on
Monday that nearly 6,000 people were missing a month after flash
floods ravaged large parts of its northern state of Uttarakhand,
but stopped short of saying they were presumed dead.
The figure of 5,748, based on tallies of missing persons
from around the country, was the first official estimate
following weeks in which the numbers of dead and missing
fluctuated wildly from a few hundred to several thousand.
Their families will now be eligible for financial relief,
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Vijay Bahuguna told a news
conference, adding that his government would pay 150,000 rupees
($2,500) to families in the state, besides compensation from the
federal government.
"We are not getting into the controversy whether the missing
persons are dead or not," said Bahuguna. "We are abiding by what
the families of the victims say, and if they think that they
haven't come back and have no hope as well, (then) we are
providing them monetary relief."
The official death toll still stands at 580, an official of
the National Disaster Management Authority told Reuters. More
than 4,600 of the missing in Uttarakhand had come from elsewhere
in India, said the official, who declined to be identified as he
was not authorised to speak to the media.
Record rains in June caused devastating landslides and
flooded rivers in Uttarakhand, trapping tens of thousands of
Hindu devotees, who flock there each year on a pilgrimage to the
temple towns of Kedarnath, Gangotri, Badrinath and Yamunotri.
The rains buried villages in silt and washed away roads,
while raging rivers like the Ganges swept away homes on their
banks.
The disaster, dubbed a "Himalayan tsunami" by officials and
media, prompted one of the largest airlifts in the history of
the Indian air force, as helicopters flew hundreds of sorties to
rescue residents and pilgrims and drop thousands of kilograms of
relief material.
More than 100,000 people were rescued by the air force and
security force personnel on the ground, officials said.
