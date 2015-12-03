* Chennai Petroleum shut its 210,000 bpd refinery-MD
* Smaller 20,000 bpd Nagapattinam refinery running-MD
* Shares fall as much as 5 pct to week low
(Adds share movement, details)
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Dec 3 India's Chennai Petroleum Corp
Ltd shut its 210,000 barrels per day (bpd) Manali
refinery on Wednesday night due to heavy flooding in the
southern state of Tamil Nadu, sending its shares down as much as
5 percent to a week-low.
The state-run company, a unit of the country's biggest
refiner Indian Oil Corp, is the main fuel supplier to
the city of Chennai that has been submerged by the strongest
spell of rain in more than a century.
"We have shut down the entire refinery from last night due
to heavy rains and floods," Chennai Petroleum Managing Director
Gautam Roy told Reuters on Thursday in a short telephone
conversation.
The company's smaller 20,000 bpd Nagapattinam refinery was,
however, operating normally, he said.
Chennai Petroleum's shares were down 4 percent at 194 rupees
($2.91) in afternoon trade on Thursday. They earlier hit a low
of 191.60 rupees.
India's weather office has predicted more rains in Tamil
Nadu this week, which could prolong the Manali refinery shutdown
and disrupt fuel supplies.
($1 = 66.6350 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Writing by Krishna Das; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)