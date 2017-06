March 16 The heavy subsidy burden India carries for petroleum products will have to be addressed, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Friday.

Mukherjee was speaking on television after presenting the country's budget for 2012/13 to the parliament.

In his budget speech, Mukherjee said he aimed to keep subsidies in Asia's third largest economy below 2 percent of gross domestic product for 2012/13. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)