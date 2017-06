MUMBAI Jan 5 A panel appointed by the Indian commodity market regulator has found irregularities in futures trade in guar, Indian television channels reported on Thursday.

Guar seed and guar gum prices have more than doubled since the beginning of May 2011.

Ramesh Abhishek, chairman of the Forward Market Commission, was not immediately available for comment.

India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) had raised the deposit required on guar gum and seed contracts to limit speculative trade, its website said, as the market regulator investigates recent price spikes.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma & Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)