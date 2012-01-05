(Add details, prices)
MUMBAI Jan 5 There may have been
irregularities in India's guar futures trade, a preliminary
probe by the country's commodity markets regulator has found,
after prices more than doubled over the past eight months,
triggering complaints of market manipulation.
Five members of various commodity exchanges have
been issued show cause notices and 30 other "entities" asked to
provide additional documents after accounting "irregularities"
were found, the Forward Markets Commission (FMC) said on
Thursday.
The investigating panel found illegal transfer of funds to
client accounts maintained by members from non-members. In some
cases exchange members were found to have paid funds on behalf
of clients to meet obligations.
"...the interim reports received reveal certain irregularity
in the functioning of some of the members of the exchange and
their clients," the FMC statement said.
For details click www.fmc.gov.in/docs/press%20note/Press%20Release-%20Guar.pdf.
Guar seed and guar gum have the most heavy volumes on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) and traders
have pointed to fundamentals such as strong export demand,
weakness in the rupee, low carry forward stocks and a decline in
output for the jump in prices.
But the FMC and NCDEX initiated investigations on the sharp
rise in prices after some players complained the increases were
out of proportion.
Ramesh Abhishek, chairman of the Forward Market Commission,
was not immediately available for comment.
An FMC official said no trader or company could be named at
this stage as investigations were still going on.
On Thursday, the most active guar seed January contract
closed down 1.06 percent at 7,571 rupees per 100 kg
while guar gum January contact ended down 1.32 percent
at 25,041 rupees per 100 kg on NCDEX.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma & Deepak Sharma; Editing by
Subhadip Sircar and Krittivas Mukherjee)