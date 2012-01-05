(Add details, prices)

MUMBAI Jan 5 There may have been irregularities in India's guar futures trade, a preliminary probe by the country's commodity markets regulator has found, after prices more than doubled over the past eight months, triggering complaints of market manipulation.

Five members of various commodity exchanges have been issued show cause notices and 30 other "entities" asked to provide additional documents after accounting "irregularities" were found, the Forward Markets Commission (FMC) said on Thursday.

The investigating panel found illegal transfer of funds to client accounts maintained by members from non-members. In some cases exchange members were found to have paid funds on behalf of clients to meet obligations.

"...the interim reports received reveal certain irregularity in the functioning of some of the members of the exchange and their clients," the FMC statement said.

For details click www.fmc.gov.in/docs/press%20note/Press%20Release-%20Guar.pdf.

Guar seed and guar gum have the most heavy volumes on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) and traders have pointed to fundamentals such as strong export demand, weakness in the rupee, low carry forward stocks and a decline in output for the jump in prices.

But the FMC and NCDEX initiated investigations on the sharp rise in prices after some players complained the increases were out of proportion.

Ramesh Abhishek, chairman of the Forward Market Commission, was not immediately available for comment.

An FMC official said no trader or company could be named at this stage as investigations were still going on.

On Thursday, the most active guar seed January contract closed down 1.06 percent at 7,571 rupees per 100 kg while guar gum January contact ended down 1.32 percent at 25,041 rupees per 100 kg on NCDEX. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma & Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar and Krittivas Mukherjee)