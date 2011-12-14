MUMBAI Dec 14 India's small town demand
for fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) is seen outpacing
cumulative demand from the country, a report by research firm
Nielsen showed.
Demand for consumer products from four hundred small towns
with a population of up to 1 million is seen touching $20
billion by 2018 and $80 billion by 2026.
"Although big Indian metros remain the staple for FMCG
marketers and rural India is proving to be critical for volumes
in the long run, the next wave of the Indian urban demand
revolution may be found in these 400 smaller towns," Ranjeet
Laungani, executive director, Nielsen, said in the report.
In 2010 Indian demand from small towns was $6 billion, about
a fifth of India's total FMCG sales and 30 percent of the urban
FMCG sales, the report said.
Since 2002, the sector grew 3.5 times in these smaller towns
compared to 3.2 times at the all-India level.
Out of 81 FMCG categories tracked by Nielsen, 49 product
categories across personal care, over-the-counter drugs,
household care and food outgrew countrywide demand.
The report also said consumers in these markets are trying
out new categories such as health and wellness, personal
grooming and home improvement, apart from regular household
goods.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Harish Nambiar)