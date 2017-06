NEW DELHI Dec 21 India will introduce the food security bill in the lower house of parliament on Thursday, Food Minister K. V. Thomas said on Wednesday.

India's cabinet on Sunday agreed over the bill, which aims to tackle widespread malnutrition with food subsidies for two-thirds of the country's 1.2 billion population, a move that may shore up support for the government but carries risks for the faltering economy. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj)