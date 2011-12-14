NEW DELHI Dec 14 India's cabinet will discuss approval for a draft law expanding a populist food scheme on Sunday, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said, after deferring a decision this week because of disagreement over the size of the subsidy plan.

Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said the central government was discussing the bill with individual states and the process could take another 8-10 days. Parliament's current session is scheduled to end on Dec. 22.

The new Food Security Bill would provide subsidised grain to 75 percent of people in the countryside and half the urban population -- about 810 million -- who cannot afford to eat properly.

