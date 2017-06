NEW DELHI The food ministry has sought a report on high volatility in futures trading of some farm commodities, Food Minister K. V. Thomas said on Wednesday.

"I have sought a status report on volatility in rapeseed, chick pea and other commodities as well. I hope to get the report by April 10," Thomas told Reuters.

