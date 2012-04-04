(Adds details, background)
By Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, April 4 India's food ministry has
sought a report on high volatility in prices in futures trading
of some farm commodities, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on
Wednesday, a week after the regulator banned trading in guar due
to excessive speculation.
"I have sought a status report on volatility in rapeseed,
chick pea and other commodities as well. I hope to get the
report by April 10," Thomas told Reuters.
The Forward Market Commission, which regulates the
commodities derivatives trade, comes under the ministry of
Consumer Affairs and Food.
Industry bodies had been asking the ministry for a probe
into large scale manipulation in chana and oilseeds futures.
"Fundamentally agri commodities like chana and oilseeds are
bullish due to lower production, but the problem is the sharp
rally in prices," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG
Wealth Management.
Chana has gained 39.8 percent and soybean jumped 30 percent
since 2011.
India banned futures trade in guar from last week, a move
that was seen denting confidence in the country's nascent
futures trade.
Commodity futures trade, which started about nine years ago
in India, has witnessed bans and relistings of various farm
products such as wheat, chana and sugar after excessive
speculation, on the recommendation of the regulator.
Other agri-commodities like tur, urad and rice are yet to
get re-listed.
On April 2, the commodity markets regulator had said it was
planning a comprehensive review of agricultural commodities to
help them align with physical markets.
(Additional reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar in MUMBAI; Editing by
Subhadip Sircar)