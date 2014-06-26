NEW DELHI, June 26 India has pushed back by
three months the roll out of the Food Security Act that mandates
selling subsidised wheat and rice to two out of three of its 1.2
billion people, the food minister said, in a blow to the plan
worth nearly $20 billion.
The deadline to implement the Act was on July 5, but the
inability of some states to implement it has delayed its roll
out, Ram Vilas Paswan told reporters on Thursday.
The Act was pushed through last year by the previous federal
government led by the Congress party. The ruling Bharatiya
Janata Party of new Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called the
welfare scheme too narrow to tackle the widespread malnutrition
among India's millions of poor.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das; editing by Malini Menon)