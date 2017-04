NEW DELHI, Sept 19 India's total summer-sown grains output is expected to be lower at 120.27 million tonnes in the crop year that began in July this year, from 129.24 million tonnes produced in the previous year, Farm Secretary Ashish Bahuguna said on Friday.

The output of summer-planted rice in the 2014/15 season is seen lower at 88.02 million tonnes, compared with 91.69 million tonnes a year ago, due to this year's weak monsoon rains.

The farm ministry will revise its forecast in the next few months, as it gathers more information about sowing and crops yields. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)