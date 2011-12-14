A herdsman rests on sacks filled with rice next to his camel at an agriculture produce marketing committee yard at Sanand in Gujarat November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI The cabinet put off approving a multi-billion dollar bill to expand a populist food subsidy scheme on Tuesday, the latest sign of the coalition government's policy dithering as the economy flounders and it faces strident opposition.

The government has had to backtrack on tougher economic reforms such as opening up India's supermarkets to foreign firms because of political opposition.

But Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Congress party had been expected to win easy approval for the food bill from cabinet, given its political benefits ahead of a key state election next year and a national vote in 2014.

"Discussions on the bill are inconclusive," Food Minister K.V. Thomas said after the meeting. He said the bill could be taken up by cabinet next week.

Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar has already criticised the bill, saying it would strain government finances and would require a major boost to farm output and potentially curtail exports.

A senior government official said there were differences among ministers over the size of the plan, given the move could double the food subsidy bill from the present $12 billion at a time when the economy is slowing sharply.

Growth slowed to its lowest rate for more than two years in July to September. The rupee is the worst performing currency in Asia so far this year, the current account deficit has soared and the stock market has lost some 22 percent since January.

A string of corruption scandals has emboldened the opposition which has repeatedly forced parliament to shut.

Thomas had expected to present the bill in parliament this month. It would be the first major piece of legislation passed by the government this year.

Rural welfare schemes helped the ruling Congress party and allies return to power in 2009.

The new Food Security Bill would provide subsidised grain to 75 percent of people in the countryside and half the urban population -- about 810 million -- who cannot afford to eat properly.

The extra annual requirement for rice and wheat under the draft law will be at least 45.6 million tonnes -- doubling current levels handed out by the world's second-biggest rice and wheat producer.

The food ministry is assuming it will need about 30 percent of total wheat and rice output which tops 180 million tonnes to cover the subsidised food, relying on increased yields and lower wastage to meet demand and keep exports on the agenda.

(Additional reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Krittivas; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)