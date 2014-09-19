(Adds detains, context, background)

By Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI, Sept 19 India's total summer-sown grains output is expected to fall to 120.27 million tonnes in the crop year that began in July from 129.24 million tonnes in the previous year, Farm Secretary Ashish Bahuguna said on Friday.

The output of summer-planted rice in the 2014/15 season is seen at 88.02 million tonnes, compared with 91.69 million a year ago, due to this year's weak monsoon rains.

The farm ministry will revise its forecast in the next few months as it gathers more information about sowing and crop yields.

Because of the recent revival in rains, rice sowing is still continuing in the southern parts of the country, Bahuguna said.

These are initial estimates but a correct and realistic picture will emerge later, Bahuguna added.

Industry officials are optimistic.

Monsoon rains began on a weak note but picked up in the second-half of the four-month season beginning in June, helping farmers to make up for any delay in the planting of crops such as rice, cane, corn and soybean.

A recent revival in the rains has helped narrow the seasonal rainfall shortfall to 12 percent below the 50-year average. And India's monsoon is set for a delayed retreat this year.

Currently India is sitting on huge stockpiles of rice, wheat and sugar. (Writing by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Malini Menon and Mark Potter)