* Lower food inflation to help India raise edible oil import
tax
* India's 2014/14 edible oil imports seen at 13 mln T
By Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, Nov 12 India's food ministry wants to
double the import tax on crude edible oils and raise that on
refined oils by 50 percent, but is waiting for other ministries
to give their views before passing its recommendation to the
cabinet, the food minister said.
The world's biggest vegetable oil importer levies a 2.5
percent tax on the crude variety and 10 percent on refined. It
imports nearly 60 percent of its 18-19 million tonnes annual
demand, mostly as palm oil from top producers Indonesia and
Malaysia.
An increase in import duties could hit Malaysia's palm oil
futures, the regional benchmark.
"We've been getting requests for raising import duties on
edible oils and my ministry has recommended increasing the duty
to 5 percent on crude oils and 15 percent on refined oils," Ram
Vilas Paswan told Reuters in an interview.
Now some other ministries, including the Ministry of
Commerce, have to give their views on it, Paswan said. After
that process the recommendation would go to the cabinet for
approval.
A rising population, increasing prosperity and low oilseeds
output are stoking India's vegetable oil demand.
In the current year that began in November 2014, India is
likely to import a record 13 million tonnes of edible oils, a
leading importer said in September, up from an estimated 11.6
million tonnes, including 8 million tonnes of palm oil, in
2013/14.
Lower food inflation would make it easier for India to raise
import taxes on vegetable oils, said a senior food ministry
official involved in the decision-making process.
Lower vegetable prices helped bring down wholesale food
inflation to a near three-year low of 3.52 percent in September.
Separately, Paswan said he expects sugar mills to soon start
operations in the biggest cane producing state of Uttar Pradesh.
Hit by a sharp rise in state-fixed cane prices and falling
sugar prices, mills earlier this year threatened not to start
operations in the new season that began in October. A senior
government official on Oct. 29 said mills were expected to start
functioning from November.
"Let mills start their operations first," Paswan said when
asked if the government would extend incentives to mills for
exports of raw sugar.
(Editing by Michael Urquhart)