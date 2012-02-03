NEW DELHI Feb 3 India is expected to produce a record 88.31 million tonnes of wheat in 2012, a farm ministry forecast said on Friday.

The potential output is higher than the 86.87 million tonnes produced in the previous year. The country consumes about 76 million tonnes of wheat a year.

The bumper stock could help should India firm up a proposal to export wheat to Iran to partially settle its oil imports bill with Tehran.

Wheat sales from India could benefit both sides, as Iran now faces problems with imports under the new European Union sanctions.

For India, the world's second-biggest producer of wheat, exporting the grain to Iran could benefit local farmers and traders, who have struggled to sell output overseas as international prices have been too low.

India has allowed exports of 2 million tonnes of the grain, easing a ban on overseas sales clamped down in early 2007.

India grows the grain once a year with planting in October and harvesting in March-April. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)