* Record 88.31 million tonnes of wheat output seen in 2012

* Rice, cotton output also seen at record highs in 2011/12

* Total grains output in 2011/12 seen at 250.42 mln T- farm ministry (Adds quotes, details)

NEW DELHI, Feb 3 India is expected to produce a record 88.31 million tonnes of wheat in 2012, a farm ministry forecast said on Friday, raising hopes the world's second-biggest producer will allow additional exports to trim bulging reserves.

The estimated output is higher than the 86.87 million tonnes produced in the previous year and the country's annual consumption of 76 million tonnes.

"This time, temperatures have been ideal for wheat. Rains in January were very useful and we don't expect any problem of terminal heat in the days to come," Farm Secretary Prabeer Kumar Basu told reporters.

The bumper stock could help India firm up a proposal to export wheat to Iran to partially settle its oil imports bill with Tehran.

Wheat sales from India could benefit both sides, as Iran now faces problems with imports under the new European Union sanctions.

For India, exporting the grain to Iran could benefit local farmers and traders, who have struggled to make overseas sales as international prices have been low.

India has allowed exports of 2 million tonnes of the grain, easing a ban on overseas sales clamped down in early 2007.

"The government is comfortable with wheat stock level and since a bumper crop is expected this year, I think it will allow more exports," said Harish Galipelli, head of currency derivatives and commodity research at JRG Wealth Management Ltd.

India grows the grain once a year with planting in October and harvesting in March-April.

The country's Jan. 1 wheat stocks at government warehouses were 25.7 million tonnes, more than three times the official target for the quarter ending March 31, government sources said last month.

Like wheat, the country is estimated to harvest a record crop of rice and cotton in 2011/12.

The south Asian country' rice production is estimated at 102.75 million tonnes, compared with 95.98 million tonnes produced a year earlier. The cotton production is estimated at 34.1 million bales of 170 kg each.

India's total grains output in 2011/12 is estimated at 250.42 million tonnes, the forecast said. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Additional reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)