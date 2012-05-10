NEW DELHI May 10 India is exploring the possibility of selling wheat under government deals to countries in Africa, the Middle East and neighbours such as Afghanistan and Pakistan, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said, as open market exports stall on low prices.

"There are some countries like Uganda, the Gulf, Afghanistan and Pakistan which need wheat," he said.

A panel set up to look at the issue of India's surplus stocks was examining whether to sell grain under diplomatic deals. India has exported only about 830,000 tonnes of wheat since September when the government freed up exports.

India's April 1 wheat stocks at government warehouses were 19.9 million tonnes, nearly five times the official target of 4.0 million tonnes for the quarter ending June 30, government sources said last month.

Thomas said the federal government was also considering allocating an extra 17.5 million tonnes of wheat to states to meet demand for various welfare programmes.

Separately, the minister said the government would issue a formal order removing the limit on sugar exports later on Thursday.

Earlier this month, a ministers' panel freed overseas sales of the sweetener from the world's second biggest producer.

