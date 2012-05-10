NEW DELHI May 10 India is exploring the
possibility of selling wheat under government deals to countries
in Africa, the Middle East and neighbours such as Afghanistan
and Pakistan, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said, as open market
exports stall on low prices.
"There are some countries like Uganda, the Gulf, Afghanistan
and Pakistan which need wheat," he said.
A panel set up to look at the issue of India's surplus
stocks was examining whether to sell grain under diplomatic
deals. India has exported only about 830,000 tonnes of wheat
since September when the government freed up exports.
India's April 1 wheat stocks at government warehouses were
19.9 million tonnes, nearly five times the official target of
4.0 million tonnes for the quarter ending June 30, government
sources said last month.
Thomas said the federal government was also considering
allocating an extra 17.5 million tonnes of wheat to states to
meet demand for various welfare programmes.
Separately, the minister said the government would issue a
formal order removing the limit on sugar exports later on
Thursday.
Earlier this month, a ministers' panel freed overseas sales
of the sweetener from the world's second biggest producer.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)