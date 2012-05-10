* India would sell wheat under diplomatic deals
* Country ooking to cut huge wheat stocks
* Lifted ban on exports in September
(Adds detail, background)
By Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, May 10 India is considering selling
wheat to states in Africa, the Middle East and neighbours such
as Afghanistan and Pakistan, its food minister said, to cut its
huge stocks as lower global prices deter exports and keep the
domestic market in surplus.
India, the world's second-biggest wheat and rice producer,
lifted a ban on exports in September, as bumper harvests filled
warehouses to overflowing.
Since then, Indian traders have exported 4.2 million tonnes
of rice, mainly to the Middle East and Africa, but have not sold
much wheat given unattractive international prices.
"There are some countries like Uganda, the Gulf, Afghanistan
and Pakistan which need wheat," Food Minister K.V. Thomas told
reporters on Thursday.
India had around 19.9 million tonnes of wheat in government
warehouses on April 1, nearly five times the official target of
4.0 million tonnes for the quarter ending June 30, government
sources said last month.
Rice stocks for the same period were 33.3 million tonnes
against a target of 12.2 million tonnes.
"We are looking at a number of proposals to reduce
government stocks," Thomas said, adding a panel set up to look
at the issue of surplus stocks was examining whether to sell
grain under diplomatic deals.
July wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rose
1.1 percent to $6.06-3/4 a bushel on Thursday, after dropping
2.4 percent in the previous session.
India has exported only about 830,000 tonnes of wheat since
September when the government freed up exports.
Thomas said the possibility of extending incentives to wheat
exports was also being examined.
Last year's second straight normal monsoon rains combined
with attractive support prices paid by the government resulted
in a record output of grains in India, but there was huge
wastage due to lack of storage facilities in the country.
"Although we are adding storage space, foodgrain stocks are
very high due to repeated bumper production which is a result of
better prices being paid to farmers," Thomas said.
As part of the strategy to get rid of the bulging stocks,
the federal government has been allocating grains to states.
Thomas said an extra 17.5 million tonnes of wheat could be
allocated to the states to meet demand for welfare schemes.
Separately, the minister said the Indian government would
issue a formal order removing the limit on sugar exports later
on Thursday.
Earlier this month, a ministers' panel freed exports of the
sweetener from the world's second biggest producer, adding
pressure to global prices.
India could export another 1 million tonnes of sugar after
freeing exports given unattractive prices, pushing total
shipments to 4 million tonnes this year in an over supplied
global market.
(Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Joseph Radford)