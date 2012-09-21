MUMBAI, Sept 21 India's 2012/13 rice and wheat output is likely to remain steady at last year's level despite a slow start of the monsoon season, Food Minister K. V. Thomas said on Friday.

"Things are much better than what had been feared a few weeks back," Thomas told reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference.

India's monsoon rains were 44 percent above average in the week to Sept. 19, its weather office said, and were the best since June when the four-month rainy season made a poor start and went on to arouse concerns in the major agricultural producer.

India produced a record 104.32 million tonnes of rice and 93.90 million tonnes of wheat in the crop year to June 2012.

India, the world's second-biggest producer of rice and wheat, has been exporting both the staples since September 2011. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)