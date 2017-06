NEW DELHI Feb 7 India, the world's second biggest wheat producer, may consider allowing more wheat exports soon, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Thursday.

"Inter ministerial consultations are on for allowing more wheat exports. The issue will be taken up by the cabinet soon," Thomas told reporters.

India has been struggling to manage huge stocks, built up due to bumper harvests in recent years.

On Wednesday, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said the cabinet could take up the issue of allowing extra wheat exports. [ID:

Thomas also said the government would consider lifting some curbs in the sugar sector.

India, the world's top sugar consumer and biggest producer after Brazil, imposes restriction to moderate prices in the domestic markets. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Malini Menon)