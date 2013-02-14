NEW DELHI Feb 14 India needs an additional 200 billion rupees ($3.72 billion) to implement its proposed Food Security Bill, Food Minister K.V. Thomas told reporters on Thursday.

The current cost of the food subsidy is 1 trillion rupees, he added.

India is drafting the bill, which when enacted would ensure subsidised grains to the poor. The bill was introduced in the lower house of parliament in 2011.

($1 = 53.7850 Indian rupees)