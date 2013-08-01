NEW DELHI Aug 1 India's multi-billion dollar
plan to give cheap grain to 67 percent of its population
bypasses some of the needy and does not tackle malnutrition,
said the chief minister of Chhattisgarh state, which gives 90
percent of its people low-cost food.
With an eye to elections which are due by May 2014, the
Congress-led government last month sidestepped parliament by
launching its $22 billion food subsidy plan with an ordinance,
which brings it into law immediately.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, a member of the
main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), told Reuters the
ordinance should have broadened the range of beneficiaries and
distribute protein-based foods as well as rice and wheat.
"If you have to end malnutrition, infant and maternal
mortality, you have to give proper, balanced and nutritious food
as we have been doing (in Chhattisgarh)," said Singh, who was in
New Delhi to address a seminar on food security.
The National Food Security Ordinance aims to give five kg
(11 lb) of cheap rice and wheat every month to 800 million
people, more than doubling the reach of the existing subsidised
food system.
Despite being the world's second-biggest producer of rice
and wheat and sitting on huge mountains of grains, India is home
to a quarter of the world's hungry poor and every day some 3,000
children die of illness related to malnutrition.
"We give iodised salt, pulses and chick pea. We demand the
same for the National Food Security Ordinance. We also ask them
to broaden the list of beneficiaries," Singh said.
A government source involved in food decision making said
that rice and wheat were staples for the poor and the government
was taking care of those needs.
"The ordinance makes subsidised food a legal entitlement for
beneficiaries and that shows our commitment. Since India imports
pulses, we cannot distribute them," the source said.
Singh said his state government's investment in irrigation,
free electricity to farmers, interest-free farm loans and better
seeds have helped Chhattisgarh raise rice production to 7.1
million tonnes from 1.7 million tonnes in 2005/06.
"If we can do it, the government of India has a bigger
budget," he said, adding that a debate in parliament would have
allowed these issues to be raised.
Chhattisgarh's farm sector is growing at about 6 percent per
year, more than double the national average, while the state's
total GDP has grown at 8-9 percent against India's economic
growth of about 5 percent.
"You don't get growth by fixing a target. You need to invest
in micro irrigation, seed replacement, power to farmers,
interest-free loans for agriculture to cut input costs. Slogans
do not help," Singh said.
