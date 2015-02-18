(Refiles with dropped word)
By Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI Feb 18 India will not scale down its
multi-billion dollar food welfare programme that promises
ultra-cheap rice and wheat to most of its people despite a
high-level recommendation, a top government source said on
Wednesday.
A panel set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month
urged the government to lower the number of beneficiaries to 40
percent from 67 percent as part of efforts to trim the $18.64
billion food subsidy bill that drains stretched state finances.
"No way," said the top-level source involved in the decision
making. "We're deeply committed to our social welfare
programmes, including our food security measures. There is no
question at all of cutting down the number of beneficiaries."
The view in the government is that cutting back on the
handouts will anger voters ahead of key state elections in poor
but politically heavyweight states like Bihar, the source said.
Modi's party faced its first election loss in Delhi this
month after a winning streak of more than eight months that
began with his thumping victory in the general election last
May.
"Any reduction in the number of beneficiaries will lead to
genuine anger among voters," the source said, declining to be
named. "We should not been seen deviating from our duty to
ensure food security to every single Indian."
India, the world's biggest rice and wheat producer after
China, spends billions of dollars to ensure highly subsidised
food for millions of the poor. But nearly half of the
ultra-cheap rice and wheat meant for the welfare programme is
either stolen or wasted, straining government resources.
Modi formed the panel in August to suggest an overhaul of
the theft-prone food distribution network. The food ministry is
examining the report and will convey its views to Modi for a
final decision, said the source.
Food ministry spokesman N.C. Joshi declined to comment.
The government is however looking into the other suggestions
of the panel such as cutting bureaucratic red tape in allowing
rice and wheat exports from overflowing grain bins and
strengthening grains procurement from the eastern states.
"Other than lowering the number of people who are entitled
to subsidised food, we are examining other recommendations,"
said the source.
