NEW DELHI, Aug 17 India's output of edible oil-producing seeds fell by about a fifth to its lowest level for five years in the year ending June 30, the government estimated on Monday, hit by a lack of rainfall followed by unseasonable downpour. Recent jumps in edible oil imports suggest that the drop in output has been factored in by the market, but it highlights the challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces in raising production of a commodity India imports heavily. The farm ministry said that in the past crop year oilseed production fell by 6.07 million tonnes to 26.68 million tonnes, its lowest since the 2009/10 crop year. India's edible oil consumption has trebled over the past 20 years while output has increased by less than a third. As a result, annual imports have risen 12 times in the past 20 years to 14.4 million tonnes at a cost of about $10 billion a year. (link.reuters.com/nym35w) Since the start of the oil marketing year last November until July, India's edible oil imports have risen by 26 percent to 10.2 million tonnes. (bit.ly/1LeYf9d) Modi wants India to be self-sufficient in edible oils this decade and is looking to buy oilseeds directly from farmers and raise subsidies to boost output. Bad weather over the past year also hit India's grains, trimming output by 5 percent to 252.68 million tonnes. India faced drought-like situations last year and rains have been deficient in the ongoing June-September monsoon season, which could trim output further. But bumper harvests in the past few years, aided by generous government support for farmers, mean that wheat and rice stocks are still ample. OUTPUT TABLE COMMODITY 2014/15 (mln t) 2013/14 (mln t) Wheat 88.94 95.85 Rice 104.80 106.65 Coarse Cereal 41.75 43.29 Oilseeds 26.68 32.75 Pulses 17.20 19.25 Sugarcane 359.33 366.52 (Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by David Goodman)