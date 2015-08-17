NEW DELHI, Aug 17 India's output of edible
oil-producing seeds fell by about a fifth to its lowest level
for five years in the year ending June 30, the government
estimated on Monday, hit by a lack of rainfall followed by
unseasonable downpour.
Recent jumps in edible oil imports suggest that the drop in
output has been factored in by the market, but it highlights the
challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces in raising
production of a commodity India imports heavily.
The farm ministry said that in the past crop year oilseed
production fell by 6.07 million tonnes to 26.68 million tonnes,
its lowest since the 2009/10 crop year.
India's edible oil consumption has trebled over the past 20
years while output has increased by less than a third. As a
result, annual imports have risen 12 times in the past 20 years
to 14.4 million tonnes at a cost of about $10 billion a year. (link.reuters.com/nym35w)
Since the start of the oil marketing year last November
until July, India's edible oil imports have risen by 26 percent
to 10.2 million tonnes. (bit.ly/1LeYf9d)
Modi wants India to be self-sufficient in edible oils this
decade and is looking to buy oilseeds directly from farmers and
raise subsidies to boost output.
Bad weather over the past year also hit India's grains,
trimming output by 5 percent to 252.68 million tonnes.
India faced drought-like situations last year and rains
have been deficient in the ongoing June-September monsoon
season, which could trim output further. But bumper harvests in
the past few years, aided by generous government support for
farmers, mean that wheat and rice stocks are still ample.
OUTPUT TABLE
COMMODITY 2014/15 (mln t) 2013/14 (mln t)
Wheat 88.94 95.85
Rice 104.80 106.65
Coarse Cereal 41.75 43.29
Oilseeds 26.68 32.75
Pulses 17.20 19.25
Sugarcane 359.33 366.52
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by David Goodman)