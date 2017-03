Labourers unload wheat from a tractor trolley at a wholesale grain market on the outskirts of Amritsar May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

NEW DELHI The Lok Sabha on Monday approved a plan worth nearly $20 billion to give cheap grain to the poor, a key part of the ruling Congress party's strategy to win re-election.

The Rajya Sabha must approve the decree before it becomes law.

(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)