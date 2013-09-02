Column: Market share or higher prices? The Saudi, Russia oil dilemma - Russell
SINGAPORE Saudi Arabia and Russia are likely to discover that when pursuing two incompatible goals, the one deemed less important will ultimately be sacrificed.
NEW DELHI The Rajya Sabha on Monday approved a $20 billion scheme to distribute subsidised wheat and rice to 800 million people, backing an anti-malnutrition drive that investors fear will mean missing the fiscal deficit target.
The Food Security Bill is seen as a vote winner by the ruling Congress party as it prepares for elections due by May next year. But investors reacted negatively to the plan when the lower house approved it last weak, on worries the government will struggle to contain the cost of subsidies.
The scheme has now been passed by both houses. Before becoming law it must be signed by the president, a formality.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
BRUSSELS Leaving the European Union, to be triggered by Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday, may transform Britain but it will also change the EU. Here's how:
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's ruling African National Congress party is split at the top over whether Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan should be sacked, sources said on Wednesday.