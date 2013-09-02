NEW DELHI, Sept 2 India's upper house of
parliament on Monday approved a $20 billion scheme to distribute
subsidised wheat and rice to 800 million people, backing an
anti-malnutrition drive that investors fear will mean missing
the fiscal deficit target.
The Food Security Bill is seen as a vote winner by the
ruling Congress party as it prepares for elections due by May
next year. But investors reacted negatively to the plan when the
lower house approved it last weak, on worries the government
will struggle to contain the cost of subsidies.
The scheme has now been passed by both houses. Before
becoming law it must be signed by the president, a formality.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)