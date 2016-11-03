Column - OPEC nears decision time: rollover or deepen cuts?
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
NEW DELHI India's recently rolled out national food security welfare programme will cost the government 1.4 trillion rupees ($21.00 billion) a year, food minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Thursday.
The ultra-cheap food welfare programme, introduced by the previous Congress-led government, will cover 50 percent of urban and 75 percent of rural areas in India.
Under the new law, which was rolled out across the country on Nov. 1, beneficiaries will get wheat at 2 rupees a kilogram and rice at 3 rupees per kilogram.
($1 = 66.6750 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Malini Menon)
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
SINGAPORE Singapore's economy likely performed better than initially expected in the first quarter thanks to a surge in factory output, although the outlook is clouded by slowing exports to China, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters.