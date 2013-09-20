NEW DELHI, Sept 20 India has extended by one year the limit up to which traders can stock pulses, oilseeds and vegetable oils, a minister said on Friday, to help curb rising food prices.

The decision approved by the federal cabinet will help the state governments check hoarding, Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tewari told a news conference.

Food inflation accelerated to a three-year high of 18.18 percent in August, government data released on Monday showed, driving overall inflation to a higher-than-expected 6.1 percent.

To ward off rising inflation, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan on Friday surprised markets by raising repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.50 percent. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Devidutta Tripathy)