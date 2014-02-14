MUMBAI, Feb 14 India's food grains production is estimated to rise to a record 263.20 million tonnes in the year to July 2014 on the back of an all-time high output of rice and wheat, government data showed on Friday. The table below gives estimates of major crops in million tonnes. ------------------------------------------------------- CROP 2013/14 2012/13 ------------------------------------------------------- Rice 106.19 105.24 Wheat 95.60 93.51 Corn 23.29 21.06 Pulses 19.77 18.34 Tur 3.34 3.02 Gram 9.79 8.83 Total food grains 263.20 257.13 Soybeans 12.45 14.66 Rapeseed 8.25 8.03 Total Oilseeds 32.98 30.94 Sugarcane 345.92 341.20 Cotton #35.60 34.22 ------------------------------------------------------ Source: Agriculture Ministry's second advance estimate #- million bales (of 170 kg each) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)