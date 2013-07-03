NEW DELHI, July 3 The Indian government launched
a $22 billion welfare scheme on Wednesday to give cheap food to
hundreds of millions of people, a centrepiece of the ruling
Congress party's plan to win a third term in elections due by
May 2014.
The minority government sidestepped India's unruly
parliament and resorted to an executive order to implement the
programme, hoping to take the credit for a vote-winning plan.
"The union cabinet has approved the food security ordinance
unanimously," Food Minister K.V. Thomas told reporters after the
cabinet meeting. The measure would be sent to the president on
Wednesday for his signature, he said.
Under the plan, the government will sell subsidised wheat
and rice to 67 percent of its 1.2 billion people.
India is home to a quarter of the world's hungry poor,
according to U.N. figures, despite being one of the world's
biggest food producers and experiencing years of rapid economic
growth.
The decree expands an existing programme that provides cheap
food to 218 million people and has high-profile backers
including Nobel economics laureate Amartya Sen, but critics call
it a waste of public money at a time when growth has been
steadily slowing.
The expanded subsidy is a pet project of Congress party
chief Sonia Gandhi, who led the party to victory in the last two
elections on the back of populist programmes such as a rural
jobs plan and a $12.5 billion farmer loan waiver passed just
before the 2009 general election.
The decision not to wait until parliament reopens in the
next few weeks shows the government is in a rush to implement
the latest scheme and may fuel the rumour mill in New Delhi
about the possibility of the government calling a snap election.
CLAIMING THE CREDIT
By using an executive order, the Congress-led government
hopes to claim sole credit for the scheme, analysts said. Prime
Minister Manmohan Singh's government has been dogged by a series
of high-profile corruption scandals during its second term.
"Congress clearly thinks that it can draw political
advantage and that is why they are doing it," said political
analyst Subhash Agrawal of the India Focus think tank.
Providing rice and wheat at a fraction of cost will strain
government finances.
It estimates that its food subsidy bill will rise by 45
percent to $22 billion in the first full year of the scheme, and
that it will have to buy about 30 percent of India's grain
output to cover the programme.
India is one of the world's largest producers and consumers
of grains. Bumper harvests in recent years mean silos are
overflowing, with some stocks exposed to rot and rodents.
The expanded programme would need about 61 million tonnes of
grain, an extra 3 million tonnes a year - still leaving plenty
of rice and wheat for the open market and continuing exports.
The government sells food through a rationing system or
through "fair price" shops where corruption is rife, with some
ration shop owners selling grain earmarked for the poor into the
open market at higher prices.
Experts say more than 40 percent of food meant for the poor
is siphoned off.
The World Food Programme says more than a third of Indian
children under five are malnourished, and critics say the focus
on rice and wheat rather than more nutritious foods does not
properly address the problem.
Most political parties, including the opposition Bharatiya
Janata Party (BJP) as well as allies of the government, support
the bill in principle, but would prefer to hold parliamentary
discussions to enable some changes to be made.
The government now needs to get the bill approved by
parliament within six weeks of its resumption. The Monsoon
session of parliament does not usually begin before late July.
Dates for the session have not yet been announced.
(Additional reporting by Nigam Prusty, Ratnajyoti Dutta, Manoj
Kumar; Editing by Ross Colvin and Kevin Liffey)