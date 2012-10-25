* Total wealth of 100 richest grows 3.7 pct
* Bharti, Adani chairmen drop out of Top 10
* Lacklustre year for Indian economy
MUMBAI, Oct 25 The corruption scandals and red
tape that have hampered India's recent growth took their toll on
some of the country's richest in 2012, Forbes magazine's latest
rankings showed, though the total worth of the wealthiest 100
inched up in a turbulent year.
Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of telecoms giant Bharti
Airtel Ltd and Gautam Adani, chairman of the
power-focused Adani Group, dropped out of Forbes' annual list of
the 10 richest Indians, as uncertainty and controversy gripped
their industries.
The fallout from a telecoms scandal that saw 2G licenses
sold illegally in 2008 has rumbled on through this year as the
government has grappled with how to re-auction the airwaves.
India's power and coal industries have been plagued by
shortages and delays in mining approvals, due in part to greater
scrutiny in the aftermath of accusations the government
allocated coal blocks to private companies at below-market
prices.
Savitri Jindal, chairwoman of power and steel conglomerate
Jindal Group, saw her wealth fall $1.3 billion in the year as
Jindal Steel and Power subsidiary is alleged to have
benefited from those allocations.
The company has denied allegations that it was unduly
favoured in the allocation process.
In the 12 months since Forbes released its 2011 list,
India's GDP growth rate has slumped to 5.5 percent from 8
percent.
Mukesh Ambani was India's richest man for the fifth straight
year, with wealth of $21 billion, Forbes said, even as his
Reliance Industries Ltd lost about 7 percent of its
market value. ArcelorMittal chairman Lakshmi Mittal
was ranked second despite losing $3 billion in net worth since
last October.
The biggest climber in the Forbes list was Dilip Shanghvi,
chairman of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, India's
biggest drugmaker by market capitalisation, who entered the top
five for the first time as his company's share price soared.
The collective wealth of India's 100 richest rose 3.7
percent to $250 billion, Forbes said, with seven people losing
more than $1 billion each over the past 12 months but six
gaining at least that.
The list includes 61 billionaires, four more than in 2011,
Forbes said, as the minimum wealth necessary to enter the list
rose 25 percent to $460 million, still below the threshold of
$500 million in 2010.
(Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)