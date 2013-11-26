India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday that foreign banks will be exempted from paying stamp duty if they convert their branch into a wholly-owned subsidiary, assuring bankers who were expressing concerns over capital gains tax and stamp duty.
Also, foreign banks who want to convert into a wholly-owned subsidiary will be exempt from capital gains tax, effective April 1, 2013.
The central bank wants to incentivise foreign banks operating in India to convert themselves into wholly-owned subsidiaries as it seeks to ring-fence their operation from global risks in the wake of any financial crisis.
In a detailed guidelines for foreign banks to convert into subsidiaries in India early this month, the RBI said it will treat them on nearly equal terms with local lenders if they converted into subsidiary structure.
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
U.S. stocks were well off session lows on Monday as investors sought bargains after a rough start on Wall Street following the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action.