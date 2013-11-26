MUMBAI Nov 26 The Reserve Bank of India said on
Tuesday that foreign banks will be exempted from paying stamp
duty if they convert their branch into a wholly-owned
subsidiary, assuring bankers who were expressing concerns over
capital gains tax and stamp duty.
Also, foreign banks who want to convert into a wholly-owned
subsidiary will be exempt from capital gains tax, effective
April 1, 2013.
The central bank wants to incentivise foreign banks
operating in India to convert themselves into wholly-owned
subsidiaries as it seeks to ring-fence their operation from
global risks in the wake of any financial crisis.
In a detailed guidelines for foreign banks to convert into
subsidiaries in India early this month, the RBI said it will
treat them on nearly equal terms with local lenders if they
converted into subsidiary structure.
