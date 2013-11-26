MUMBAI Nov 26 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday that foreign banks will be exempted from paying stamp duty if they convert their branch into a wholly-owned subsidiary, assuring bankers who were expressing concerns over capital gains tax and stamp duty.

Also, foreign banks who want to convert into a wholly-owned subsidiary will be exempt from capital gains tax, effective April 1, 2013.

The central bank wants to incentivise foreign banks operating in India to convert themselves into wholly-owned subsidiaries as it seeks to ring-fence their operation from global risks in the wake of any financial crisis.

In a detailed guidelines for foreign banks to convert into subsidiaries in India early this month, the RBI said it will treat them on nearly equal terms with local lenders if they converted into subsidiary structure. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Subhadip Sircar and Neha Dasgupta)