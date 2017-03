MUMBAI Aug 22 Foreign institutional investors sold $118 million in Indian equities, but bought $267 million in debt on Aug. 21, data from the stock market regulator showed on Thursday.

Provisional National Stock Exchange data showed, foreign funds sold a net $198 million in equities on Thursday, despite the main share index closing up 2.27 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)