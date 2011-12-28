BRIEF-BLS International Services recommends final dividend at 30 pct
* Says recommended final dividend at 30 pct for financial year ended 31st March, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Dec 28 Reserve Bank of India likely intervened in the foreign exchange market to sell dollars at around 53.30 rupees per dollar levels, four traders said. The central bank likely intervened via state-run banks which were seen heavily selling dollars pushing the rupee up in late trade, they said. The local unit was under selling pressure on weak equities and dollar demand from oil importers and defence firms for month-end obligations for most of the session, traders said. The rupee closed at 53.07/08 to the dollar, after touching a low of 53.44 intra day. It was pulled back from 53.30 to 52.98 to the dollar after the suspected dollar selling, traders said. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
Jun 13 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 37,148.4 60,247.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trad