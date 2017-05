MUMBAI Jan 14 The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars through state-owned banks to stem the rupee's fall after it plunged to a month low on Thursday, three FX traders told Reuters.

At 0357 GMT, the Indian rupee was trading at 67.0950/1050 to the dollar, a level last seen on Dec. 15.

The rupee was down tracking dollar strength against most Asian currencies after a rout in oil and commodity prices hit risk sentiment and heightened fears about the global economy. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)