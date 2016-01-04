MUMBAI Jan 4 India's state-owned banks likely
sold dollars on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India to prevent
the local currency from weakening further, three FX traders told
Reuters on Monday.
State-owned banks were spotted selling dollars after the
local currency plunged to an over two-week low of 66.50 to the
dollar earlier in the session.
The rupee fell in line with Asian peers after disappointing
China factory data, while risk sentiment took a further hit due
to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
At 0614 GMT, the Indian rupee was trading at
66.4650/4675 to the dollar compared with 66.1350/66.1450 on
Friday.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)