Global Economy Weekahead - Moment of truth for the euro as France votes
LONDON The fate of the European Union and the euro could hang on the outcome of Sunday's French presidential election.
MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars through state-owned banks to stem the rupee's fall around 66.88 per dollar, three state-owned bank traders told Reuters.
At 0421 GMT, the Indian rupee was trading at 66.7950/8000 to the dollar, after plunging to an over two-year low at 66.8950.
The Indian rupee tumbled in line with its Asian peers due to persistent risk-off sentiment on the back of broad dollar strength.
Asian shares fell and the dollar held near an 8-1/2-month peak on Friday, while the euro hovered around seven-month lows on expectations of additional stimulus from the European Central Bank next week.
YOKOHAMA, Japan Finance leaders of Japan, China and South Korea agreed to resist all forms of protectionism in a trilateral meeting on Friday, taking a stronger stand than G20 major economies against the protectionist policies advocated by U.S. President Donald Trump.