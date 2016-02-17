CORRECTED-Nikkei tumbles to 2-1/2-week low as Trump allegations lower stimulus hopes
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant
MUMBAI Feb 17 The Indian rupee fell to its lowest level in over two and a half years nearing its record low, tracking Asian peers on global dollar strength.
Traders said the central bank was spotted selling dollars via state-owned banks around 68.61 rupee levels to rein in the currency's fall.
At 0353 GMT, the Indian rupee was trading at 68.5750/5800 to the dollar, after falling to 68.6250 in early trade, its weakest level since Aug. 28, 2013, when it had touched a record low of 68.85 to the dollar. The rupee had closed at 68.3725/68.3825 per dollar on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
May 18 Indian shares fell from record highs on Thursday tracking Asian peers, and were on track for their first drop in four sessions as uncertainty mounted over U.S. President Donald Trump's future following reports he tried to interfere with a federal investigation.