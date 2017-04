The Indian rupee slumped to a three-month low on Thursday, hurt by a rally in the dollar in global markets that helped spur state-run banks into buying greenbacks for corporate and defence-related payments.

The partially convertible rupee fell to as low as 60.56 per dollar, its lowest since April 29. It was trading at 60.5150/52 by 1630 India time (1100 GMT). (Reporting by Gaurav Pai; Editing by Rafael Nam)