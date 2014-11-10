MUMBAI Nov 10 The Reserve Bank of India net bought $1.44 billion in spot foreign exchange market in September including $11.21 billion of purchase and $9.77 billion of sale, its bulletin released on Monday showed.

In August, the RBI net sold $511 million in spot forex market.

The central bank's outstanding net forward purchase was $8.42 billion as of September end compared with $5.82 billion in August end.

The Indian rupee moved in a 60.20-61.83 range to the dollar in September.

The RBI had net added $2.6 billion of up to one-year forwards in September, higher than the $427 million added in the previous month, a data in a release earlier this month showed. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)