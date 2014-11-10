BUZZ-India's Wipro rises on Q4 profit beat
** Shares of Wipro Ltd rise as much as 3.68 pct to highest since April 10; among top pct gainers on NSE index
MUMBAI Nov 10 The Reserve Bank of India net bought $1.44 billion in spot foreign exchange market in September including $11.21 billion of purchase and $9.77 billion of sale, its bulletin released on Monday showed.
In August, the RBI net sold $511 million in spot forex market.
The central bank's outstanding net forward purchase was $8.42 billion as of September end compared with $5.82 billion in August end.
The Indian rupee moved in a 60.20-61.83 range to the dollar in September.
The RBI had net added $2.6 billion of up to one-year forwards in September, higher than the $427 million added in the previous month, a data in a release earlier this month showed. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)
** Shares of Wipro Ltd rise as much as 3.68 pct to highest since April 10; among top pct gainers on NSE index
MUMBAI, April 26 India's benchmark BSE index rose as much as 0.4 percent to hit a record high on Wednesday, surpassing its previous milestone hit in March 2015, while the rupee hit a 20-month against the dollar.