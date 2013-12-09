Reliance Power March quarter profit jumps on lower tax expense
Reliance Power Ltd posted more than a three-fold increase in March quarter consolidated profit, helped by a 40 percent fall in tax expenses during the period.
MUMBAI The rupee and bonds rallied on Monday after the country's main opposition party, BJP, which is widely seen by investors as being more business friendly, performed well in state elections.
The centre-left party's main opponent, the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was the clear winner in three big states that went to the polls according to results on Sunday, with the count close in a fourth.
The partially convertible rupee was trading at 61.04/05 per dollar at 9:13 a.m., after hitting as high as 60.84 to the dollar at the open, its strongest level since August 12. It had closed Friday at 61.41/42.
The benchmark 10-year bond yields fell 4 basis points to 8.81 percent.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)
Reliance Power Ltd posted more than a three-fold increase in March quarter consolidated profit, helped by a 40 percent fall in tax expenses during the period.
NEW DELHI A recovery in Indian exports gathered steam in March with a pick-up in demand for engineering and petroleum products, bolstering an economy still recovering from the government's cash clampdown.