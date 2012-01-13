MUMBAI India's foreign exchange reserves stood at $293.541 billion as of January 6, down from $296.688 billion in the previous week, the Reserve Bank of India said.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the central bank said.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

