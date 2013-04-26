Foreign currency traders work inside a trading firm behind the signs of various world currencies, in Mumbai May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $294.76 billion as of April 19, from $295.25 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Friday.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

(Reporting by Shamik Paul and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)