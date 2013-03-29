March 29 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $293.37 billion as of March 22, from $292.32 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- March 22 March 15 March 23 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 260,415 259,354 259,741 Gold 26,292 26,292 28,128 SDRs 4,342 4,349 4,449 Reserve Tranche Position 2,317 2,321 2,823 ---------------------------------------------------------- *Total 293,366 292,317 295,140 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI)